PCB’s fiscal year 2024 budget increases by $10.3 million

Panama City Beach City Hall
Panama City Beach City Hall(WJHG/WECP)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As Panama City Beach continues to grow, so does its budget.

Council members approved the proposed fiscal year 2024 budget at Thursday’s meeting.

The city will be spending 17% more than last year. It’ll reach nearly $70 million.

Council members said more funding is being allocated toward public safety.

The city hired police K9 officers, a firefighter, lifeguard, and others.

It’ll also build two new fire stations and a police substation.

