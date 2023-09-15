PCB’s fiscal year 2024 budget increases by $10.3 million

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As Panama City Beach continues to grow, so does its budget.

Council members approved the proposed fiscal year 2024 budget at Thursday’s meeting.

The city will be spending 17% more than last year. It’ll reach nearly $70 million.

Council members said more funding is being allocated toward public safety.

The city hired police K9 officers, a firefighter, lifeguard, and others.

It’ll also build two new fire stations and a police substation.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.