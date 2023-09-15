Scattered afternoon storms return today

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with just a few clouds cruising through, especially inland. We’ll see mostly sunny skies through the morning with a chance for rain to develop in the afternoon.

Otherwise, it’s another typical warm and humid start. Temperatures are in the low to mid 70s. But we’ll still warm fast today before an afternoon storm tries to cool you down. Highs today reach the low 90s for most with a heat index in the upper 90s.

The hit or miss afternoon storms develop along the sea breeze and through help of a stalled out front across the Northern Gulf Coast. They’ll be widely scattered and mainly away from the beaches today. If you catch one, it could come down briefly heavy, but only for about 30 minutes before moving on.

As the sun sets, most storms will start to diminish. But a few will linger into the evening with help from the stalled out front. So, if you have Friday evening plans, dinner or Friday night football, then go ahead and keep the umbrella around in case another brief shower passes through.

We’ll see this similar setup return for our Saturday forecast. But the front will washout into Sunday, and only a few stray afternoon showers or storms try to develop. Otherwise, we’ll still be warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Less humid conditions arrive on Monday!

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies turn a bit stormy into the afternoon with scattered storms around, very much hit or miss and fairly brief if you catch one. Highs today reach up to near 90 with a heat index in the upper 90s unless a storm cools you down. Your 7 Day Forecast has a similar setup into the weekend for Saturday with smaller afternoon rain chances on Sunday and less humid air on the way for next week by Tuesday.

