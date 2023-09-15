Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet evening in NWFL w/lows in the low to mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. On Friday we will see more hot & humid weather with highs near 90. Rain chances will be higher... about 50% w/most of the storms during the afternoon. The rain chances stay elevated through the weekend with less humid weather for next week. we could see AM lows next week dip into the 60s area wide.

In the tropics we have Lee which will impact Maine/Massachusetts and the Canadian Maritime Provinces this weekend. Margot poses no U.S. threat, and we will be watching what will become Nigel develop this weekend. We have lots of time to watch Nigel although early indications are that it poses no threat to Florida.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

