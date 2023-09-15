Thursday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet evening in NWFL w/lows in the low to mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. On Friday we will see more hot & humid weather with highs near 90. Rain chances will be higher... about 50% w/most of the storms during the afternoon. The rain chances stay elevated through the weekend with less humid weather for next week. we could see AM lows next week dip into the 60s area wide.

In the tropics we have Lee which will impact Maine/Massachusetts and the Canadian Maritime Provinces this weekend. Margot poses no U.S. threat, and we will be watching what will become Nigel develop this weekend. We have lots of time to watch Nigel although early indications are that it poses no threat to Florida.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened Wed. morning on I-10 in Walton County, Fla. at mile marker 88.
Crews respond to two accidents on I-10
Marianna/Blountstown
Update on incident at Blountstown-Marianna football game
The state is seeking the death penalty in this case.
Man found guilty in Panama City murder and shooting
Experts say a shark bite is usually a case of mistaken identity. Injuries typically occur to...
Man bitten in face by shark while surfing in Florida
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing today's forecast.
Warm & humid conditions return today
Summer continues for now, but we could see some drier weather next week.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Summer continues for now, but we could see some drier weather next week.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this morning's sunrise.
Hot, humid, and a scattered storm chance