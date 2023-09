PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local singer-songwriter Ashely Feller showcased her talents on Today’s Tunes!

With original songs like “I Have Found My Home,” and “The Optimist Song,” Feller is a third-generation Florida native who’s inspiration comes from the beauty around here.

Check out more music from Feller and upcoming shows at Ashely Feller Music.

