Veteran’s Day Giveaway from Re-Bath and United Way

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Re-Bath and United Way of Northwest Florida are partnering for a Veteran’s Day Giveaway to give back and support our Veteran community.

The giveaway will provide a Veteran the gift of an ADA shower remodel focused on accessibility and comfort.

Applications are now open until November 1, and the winner will be announced on November 10.

Forms can be found at United Way’s website, or the official Facebook pages of Re-Bath and United Way.

The giveaway kicks off the second consecutive year in a mission to enhance the lives of deserving Veterans in Bay County.

