Walmart celebrates local school nurse

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Between taking care of booboos, healing random tummy aches, and providing a safe place for students to manage the day, the work of a school nurse is never done.

That is why Walmart is celebrating their National Health and Wellness Month with a thank you to one of these unsung heroes.

Walmart surprised West Bay Elementary’s Nurse Edna Taite with $500 worth of Health and Wellness supplies to care for her students for the year ahead.

Nurse Edna said she will put the items to good use in providing the best possible health care to her students.

The Health and Wellness month celebration ties into Walmart’s aspirations of helping people live better.

