FHP: No injuries after car runs stop sign, crashes in Jackson County

No injuries were reported, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, after a car ran a stop...
No injuries were reported, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, after a car ran a stop sign, drove across a median in the road, then crashed into a wooded area.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - No injuries were reported, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, after a car ran a stop sign, drove across a median in the road, then crashed into a wooded area early Saturday morning.

Troopers said around 1:10 a.m., the car was traveling westbound on County Road 276, also called Kynesville Road. They said the car drove up to the intersection of U.S Highway 231, where there is reportedly a stop sign.

Investigators said the car did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection. They said the car instead drove straight ahead across both northbound lanes, through the median, then crossed over both southbound lanes of U.S Highway 231.

Investigators said the car then crashed into multiple small trees on the side of the highway. Troopers said the driver and two passengers were uninjured.

