Hathaway Bridge lights being fixed, replaced

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -One of the biggest bridges in Bay County is getting a much-needed tune-up.

The Hathaway Bridge runs over St. Andrew’s Bay, connecting Panama City to Panama City Beach.

Many of the lights on the bridge were damaged by Hurricane Michael in 2018.

The Florida Department of Transportation is currently in its second week of a project to upgrade and replace the lights.

“During that storm we did lose some of the actual heads of those poles there that allow the lights to shine. So we’re going to replace some of those and we’re going retrofit the rest of those. We’re going to install new lighting that will be brighter and that will have a safer roadway for people that travel across the Hathaway Bridge,” said FDOT spokesman Ian Satter.

The Hathaway Bridge is 3,812 feet long and us used by drivers, runners and bikers in Bay County.

Officials say that it is important to make sure that the entire bridge is well-lit.

They also say that while the lights are being fixed, the bridge will stay open, but parts of the bridge will temporarily be closed to drivers.

“During the next week you’ll have lane closures during the day as they’re doing the lights. They should have it wrapped up pretty soon, and then crews will be out of the way and you’ll have full use of the bridge and all its lanes,” Satter said.

FDOT says that the project should be complete and the lights up and running by the end of next week.

