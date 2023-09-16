High School Football Week 4 Highlights and Scores

By Scott Rossman and Braden Maloy
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Football

Thursday

Mosley 23 Leon 26

Dixie 28 Wewahitchka 0

Friday

Pensacola 0 Bay 35

Rutherford 28 Marianna 60

Jefferson 12 North Bay Haven 42

Chipley 41 Vernon 6

Cottondale 36 Freeport 42

Port St. Joe 42 Pike 7

Liberty 45 Franklin 8

FAMU at Graceville

Sneads 20 Holmes 26

Niceville 19 Chiles 14

Rocky Bayou at Destin

Escambia 37 Ft. Walton Beach 0

Pine Forest at Choctaw

Crestview 0 Pace 28

Off: Bozeman, Walton, Blountstown

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marianna vs Blountstown
Blountstown student involved in football altercation arrested and charged
2022 Fall Thunder Beach Rally
Autumn Thunder Beach Rally 2023 pausing major concerts
Deputies say the individuals were responsible for distributing multiple pounds of meth...
Four sentenced for meth trafficking in Washington County
The state is seeking the death penalty in this case.
Jury recommends death penalty for registered sex offender found guilty in Panama City murder and shooting
Marianna/Blountstown
Update on incident at Blountstown-Marianna football game

Latest News

Area Scores and Highlights from Thursday, September 14th
Diego's Burrito Factory Game of the Week
Sneads and Holmes Teeing it up This Friday in This Week’s Diego’s Game of the Week.
Area Scores and Highlights from Wednesday, September 13th
Play of the Week
St. Joe’s Gainer turns in our Sonic H.S. Football Play of the Week