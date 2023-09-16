High School Football Week 4 Highlights and Scores
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Football
Thursday
Mosley 23 Leon 26
Dixie 28 Wewahitchka 0
Friday
Pensacola 0 Bay 35
Rutherford 28 Marianna 60
Jefferson 12 North Bay Haven 42
Chipley 41 Vernon 6
Cottondale 36 Freeport 42
Port St. Joe 42 Pike 7
Liberty 45 Franklin 8
FAMU at Graceville
Sneads 20 Holmes 26
Niceville 19 Chiles 14
Rocky Bayou at Destin
Escambia 37 Ft. Walton Beach 0
Pine Forest at Choctaw
Crestview 0 Pace 28
Off: Bozeman, Walton, Blountstown
