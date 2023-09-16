Industry Appreciation Celebration Awards Breakfast ends on high note

By Victoria Scott
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Chamber of Commerce shined a light on local businesses Friday morning at Florida State University-Panama City.

It held its Industry Appreciation Celebration Awards Breakfast to highlight businesses that are making a difference in our community.

Bay EDA President Becca Hardin also touted economic growth in the area.

Five local businesses walked away with prestigious awards. The categories included Small Business of the Year, Manufacturer of the Year, the Innovation Award, the Business Expansion Award, and the Newcomer Award.

The recipient of the innovation award said it’s a dream come true.

“Oh, it’s huge,” Owner of Fuel Mule Fillup FL, Inc. Gunther VanWinkle said. “I never would’ve thought I’d get this. Like I said, I only moved here five years ago knowing five people, so to be honored like this is great. I’m really appreciative.”

Fuel Mule delivers gas to your vehicle at night. VanWinkle said he currently services around 400 vehicles and boats.

He told NewsChannel 7 that he also wants to have a larger presence in Walton County.

