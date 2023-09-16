Saturday Evening Forecast

By Megan Kennedy
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Scattered showers will continue into this evening and into the overnights as well with the coast seeing isolated shower activity into the early Sunday morning hours. A 40% chance of rain is forecast for Sunday with the majority of the showers being along and east of Hwy 231. Dry air enters into the panhandle come Monday though leaving dewpoints in the upper 50′s and high temperatures in the upper 80′s. It will feel very refreshing to start the work week!

