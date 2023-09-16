Two businesses partner up to help Panama City school

Teachers at an elementary school in Panama City will soon be surprised on Monday.
By Dekevion Gause
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Teachers at a local elementary school will be surprised when they walk in on Monday.

Coca-Cola and Revolt Ministries teamed up to enhance Lucile Moore’s Imagination Station. The school teacher lounge now includes a new couch, massage chair, artwork for the walls, and of course, a Coca-Cola cooler.

Administrators were speechless after the unveiling.

“I was absolutely surprised!” said Lucile Moore’s Principal Christina Bordelon. “It is beautiful, what they have done with this room. I am just so grateful. Our teachers deserve a space that they can come in and feel inspired and use their imagination to relax and detach from what they are doing at the moment and recoup and get right back at it for our students.”

This remodel is a result of businesses partnering with schools in the area. If you are interested in helping a school in your area visit here for more information.

