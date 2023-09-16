Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight in NWFL. Most of the rain should taper off shortly after sunset. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s. Scattered storms will be in the forecast as we start the weekend before we see those rain chances decrease on Sunday into Monday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Slightly cooler, but mainly less humid weather moves into the panhandle next week. That will drop lows into the low to mid 60s inland and mid to upper 60s at the coast. Afternoon highs will remain in the upper 80s to near 90.

In the tropics Lee will impact New England and the Canadian Maritime Provinces on on Saturday. Elsewhere, Margot poses no U.S. threat and TD 15 (Nigel) will pose no threat to Florida, but we will watch it just in case next week.

