Local non-profit opens thrift store in Panama City

By Austin Maida
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Anyone looking for clothes or nick-nacks can visit a new thrift store in Panama City.

The store is operated by Path of Grace, a non-profit ministry that supports women in recovery from alcoholism and addiction.

On Saturday, Path of Grace held a grand opening for the new store located at 509 East 23rd Street. The store will be operated by women from the organization’s Bonifay location.

“The girls drive down every day, they’ll be driving down every day to run this thrift store, and it’ll support their recovery,” said Path of Grace managing director Eddie Mansfield.

Shoppers at the thrift store can buy clothes, furniture, household items and more. All proceeds will go to the women of Path of Grace. These women say that the program helps them get through tough times and come out stronger.

“People can get their life together after recovery. It changed my life, you know. I was once lost but now, to the staff and the people at Path of Grace, it’s been a good thing for me,” said Path of Grace house mom Kimberly Mincy.

The thrift store in Panama City will be open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Anyone who wants to donate items can stop by the store during operating hours.

Additionally, pickups can be scheduled at their website, here, or through calling Path of Grace at 850-654-8500.

