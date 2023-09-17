Sunday Evening Forecast

A passing cold front with dry air behind it will bring us lower humidities with high temperatures in the upper 80's this week.
By Megan Kennedy
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Scattered afternoon showers brought on by an approaching cold front are fizzling out as we head into our night tonight. With dry air coming in behind the front, dewpoints will drop into much more comfortable levels as opposed to what NWFL has been used to feeling the past few months. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80′s this week with the best chance of rain coming in on Thursday with a 30% chance.

