Elderly man missing after leaving emergency room

Dunlay is reportedly sometimes confused, is on several medicines, and doesn’t have them with him.
Dunlay is reportedly sometimes confused, is on several medicines, and doesn't have them with him.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Callaway man is missing after deputies say he left the emergency room in Panama City Beach.

In early September, 68-year-old David Dunlay was spotted by deputies with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office sitting on the side of the road near Breakfast Point Emergency Room.

Officials say they were concerned as the day was hot, and Dunlay told them he was exhausted and not feeling well.

Emergency services took him to the ER, and he was last seen around noon on Sep. 4.

The facility where Dunlay lived in Callaway reported him missing on Sep. 9 when he didn’t come home.

The staff told authorities he often goes missing for a few days, then returns, but they became concerned that he hadn’t returned at that point.

Deputies were told he is known to wander around Springfield, Parker, and Callaway.



If you see him or have any information on Dunlay, you can contact Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 850-747-4700.

