Fatal crash involving truck, school bus

The bus took evasive action but was unable to avoid a collision.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is dead after a fatal crash in Bay County involving a pick-up truck and a school bus, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

On Monday, troopers responded to an accident involving a head-on collision.

Investigators on the scene found the school bus was traveling southbound on State Road 77 approaching Spikes Road. Meanwhile, a pick-up was traveling northbound.

At some point, FHP says the pickup crossed the grass median into the travel path of the school bus. The bus took evasive action but was unable to avoid a collision.

The pick-up truck driver was pronounced dead on the scene by first responders and the bus driver was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. The bus did not have students on it at the time of the crash.

We’ll keep you updated on the incident as we learn more.

