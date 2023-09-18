InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 6

A father lost his son to an online extortion scam. Mental health help for children. New concern about walking your dogs. Young hockey player inspires others.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A father who lost his son – to an extortion scam – shares his story in the hopes of saving lives. The signs your child may be struggling with their mental health, and where you can go for help. Next, we uncover why more dogs are getting sick after a walk outdoors – and the symptoms owners should know. Plus, a young hockey player is an inspiration on the ice.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The thrift store is located at 509 East 23rd Street in Panama City.
Local non-profit opens thrift store in Panama City
2022 Fall Thunder Beach Rally
Autumn Thunder Beach Rally 2023 pausing major concerts
No injuries were reported, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, after a car ran a stop...
FHP: No injuries after car runs stop sign, crashes in Jackson County
The Beach Boys announced John Stamos will be joining them for several tour dates this month.
John Stamos is joining The Beach Boys on their current tour as special guest
Florida is raising the age requirements on who can drive a golf cart in the state.
Golf cart age requirement in PCB increases

Latest News

PATH OF GRACE THRIFT STORE
PATH OF GRACE THRIFT STORE
BTOWN VBALL 2
North Bay Seventh-Day Adventist Church helping community get their green thumb on
North Bay Seventh-Day Adventist Church helping community get their green thumb on
church plant giveaway
North Bay Seventh-Day Adventist Church helping community get their green thumb on
Sunday Evening Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast