A little taste of fall this week for NWFL

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with clear skies overhead and plenty of sunshine on the way.

It’s less humid out! Temperatures are very comfortable in the upper 60s and dew points have crashed into the low 60s. You’ll notice the difference as soon as you step out the door this morning. It’s our first taste of a little fall-like feel!

Highs today still warm in the sunshine to the upper 80s. But it will be a more tolerable warmth this afternoon thanks to the lower humidity.

A secondary front moves through later today helping to reinforce this early fall-like feel. We’ll see it pass through relatively unnoticed in our skies. But temperatures for the rest of the week start out in the 60s; low 60s tomorrow morning to upper 60s by the end of the week in the mornings.

Afternoon skies remain mostly sunny and we’ll manage to warm up daily into the upper 80s. Humidity only gradually bumps back up into the sticky upper 60s by mid to late week.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine with warm highs in the upper 80s yet a less humid feel. Your 7 Day Forecast has a beautiful week ahead for NWFL with little to no rain chances and comfortable mornings to warm afternoons.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The thrift store is located at 509 East 23rd Street in Panama City.
Local non-profit opens thrift store in Panama City
2022 Fall Thunder Beach Rally
Autumn Thunder Beach Rally 2023 pausing major concerts
No injuries were reported, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, after a car ran a stop...
FHP: No injuries after car runs stop sign, crashes in Jackson County
The Beach Boys announced John Stamos will be joining them for several tour dates this month.
John Stamos is joining The Beach Boys on their current tour as special guest
Florida is raising the age requirements on who can drive a golf cart in the state.
Golf cart age requirement in PCB increases

Latest News

Sunday Evening Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast
Scattered showers will continue into this evening and into the overnights as well with the...
Saturday Evening Forecast
Scattered showers will continue into this evening and into the overnights as well with the...
Saturday Evening Forecast