A little taste of fall this week for NWFL

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with clear skies overhead and plenty of sunshine on the way.

It’s less humid out! Temperatures are very comfortable in the upper 60s and dew points have crashed into the low 60s. You’ll notice the difference as soon as you step out the door this morning. It’s our first taste of a little fall-like feel!

Highs today still warm in the sunshine to the upper 80s. But it will be a more tolerable warmth this afternoon thanks to the lower humidity.

A secondary front moves through later today helping to reinforce this early fall-like feel. We’ll see it pass through relatively unnoticed in our skies. But temperatures for the rest of the week start out in the 60s; low 60s tomorrow morning to upper 60s by the end of the week in the mornings.

Afternoon skies remain mostly sunny and we’ll manage to warm up daily into the upper 80s. Humidity only gradually bumps back up into the sticky upper 60s by mid to late week.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine with warm highs in the upper 80s yet a less humid feel. Your 7 Day Forecast has a beautiful week ahead for NWFL with little to no rain chances and comfortable mornings to warm afternoons.

