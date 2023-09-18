North Bay Seventh-Day Adventist Church helping community get their green thumb on

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Southport church is helping its community get its green thumb. On Sunday church members gave out seasonal plants for people to add to their garden.

North Bay Seventh-Day Adventist Church is helping the community grow with the lord and also in their own garden. Church members are also helping keep its community fed.

“The plant giveaway also helps people in their finances because they will be saving money getting the best possible food,” said Omar Montilla, a pastor. “So, they can have in a short future a way to feed their families with healthy and inexpensive food.”

They gave away vegetable plants such as cucumbers tomatoes and many others. Church leaders say not only are gardens helpful for saving money their rewarding for your mind.

“To have a garden it is a great tool for mental health when you see something growing right there in your home,” said Montilla. “You can have something that become a hobby for you. That will be useful tool to keep your mind focused and to see the blessing of God right there in your home.”

The church is blessing the community one plant giveaway at a time.

If you missed this year’s giveaway, this takes place twice a year in the spring and fall.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.