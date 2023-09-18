North Bay Seventh-Day Adventist Church helping community get their green thumb on

By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Southport church is helping its community get its green thumb. On Sunday church members gave out seasonal plants for people to add to their garden.

North Bay Seventh-Day Adventist Church is helping the community grow with the lord and also in their own garden. Church members are also helping keep its community fed.

“The plant giveaway also helps people in their finances because they will be saving money getting the best possible food,” said Omar Montilla, a pastor. “So, they can have in a short future a way to feed their families with healthy and inexpensive food.”

They gave away vegetable plants such as cucumbers tomatoes and many others. Church leaders say not only are gardens helpful for saving money their rewarding for your mind.

“To have a garden it is a great tool for mental health when you see something growing right there in your home,” said Montilla. “You can have something that become a hobby for you. That will be useful tool to keep your mind focused and to see the blessing of God right there in your home.”

The church is blessing the community one plant giveaway at a time.

If you missed this year’s giveaway, this takes place twice a year in the spring and fall.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 Fall Thunder Beach Rally
Autumn Thunder Beach Rally 2023 pausing major concerts
No injuries were reported, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, after a car ran a stop...
FHP: No injuries after car runs stop sign, crashes in Jackson County
The thrift store is located at 509 East 23rd Street in Panama City.
Local non-profit opens thrift store in Panama City
Marianna vs Blountstown
Blountstown student involved in football altercation arrested and charged
The alligator was spotted at Wilson’s Landing Park in Sanford, Florida, but it got away.
Alligator with half of its jaw missing rescued

Latest News

BTOWN VBALL 2
North Bay Seventh-Day Adventist Church helping community get their green thumb on
North Bay Seventh-Day Adventist Church helping community get their green thumb on
Sunday Evening Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast