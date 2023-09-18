Police looking for robbery suspect

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a possible robbery suspect in Panama City.

Late Monday morning, Panama City Police say they responded to reports of a robbery at a business on 1508 Calhoun Avenue.

According to surveillance video, the suspect allegedly forced his way into the back office where an employee was handling money.

Officials were told the suspect threatened the employee with violence to get the cash before running northbound on Calhoun Avenue.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set Hispanic male, approximately 5′10″, approximately 250 pounds, and wearing dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Panama City Police at 850-872-3100 or report tips anonymously via their Tip411 app.

