Another beauty for NWFL today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone! It’s a beautiful morning in the Panhandle with clear skies and plenty of sunshine returning once again today.

We’re off to a very refreshing start as well. Temperatures are in the low to mid 60s for most of the Panhandle with a few cool upper 50s inland! We’ll be treated to another little taste of fall today, especially for the morning commute.

Temperatures will still get warm this afternoon, however. So, maybe just a light jacket for the early morning commuter across I-10 if you’re susceptible to feeling chilly. Sunshine warms us up into the 80s by late morning and highs today top out in the upper 80s by 3pm.

Easterly winds start to pick up into Wednesday. That will start to pull in some Atlantic moisture across North Florida. We’ll see that as an increase in clouds tomorrow with a stickier and more humid feel after tomorrow morning.

The additional moisture could lead toward a stray shower Wednesday or Thursday. But you’d be the lucky one to catch it.

An area of low pressure develops off the Southeast US Coast in the Atlantic at the end of the week. The counterclockwise flow around this low will help to draw in some drier air for NWFL into late Friday and the weekend. We’ll get back to pleasantly cool mornings and warm afternoons under sunshine through the end of the week.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine returns with a very pleasant morning turning warm into the afternoon as highs reach the upper 80s yet still less humid. Your 7 Day Forecast has humidity and moisture on the rise into Wednesday with clouds increasing but only an isolated shower possible into Thursday.

