Evers House Almost loses only house, now they have multiple

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It is a miracle on Thames Drive in Panama City. Those with the Evers House were recently at risk of becoming homeless.

“Well, the past two, three months have been very hard on our organization, but we prospered through it,” said Jennifer Cosson. the case manager.

The ladies with Evers House were uncertain about what their future housing would look like, now they say a weight has been lifted off their shoulders because this house is just one of their new homes.

“Knowing that we have this beautiful home, knowing that we have two more homes that we are getting ready to open by year-end, knowing that all of our ducks are lining up lets the way they’re supposed to let us know we’re doing what we are supposed to be doing,” said Catherine McClellan, founder of The Evers House.

They’ve moved into a home on Thames Drive, and McClellan tells us they already have big plans.

“Our Florida room is going to be we got the table made that is going to seat all women so that they can actually sit and do their class there, they can study, or it can be our library or whatever,” said McClellan.

They went from almost losing their only house to now having an abundance.

“What we are wanting to do is have the home base and they will transition through the program,” said McClellan. “Then the last place they will be is out the door.”

One of the women in the house has been in the program for four months.

“Addiction doesn’t discriminate and for me, it was they have helped not only in recover but its opening other doors and opportunities for me to able to get back to what I’ve was doing before,” said Nicole Mincey, a client with Evers House.

Leaders with Evers House say the goal is to help as many women as possible.

“Once we get this other house open I mean the Evers House,” said Cosson. “We are just on to great things we are growing.”

The Evers House continues to grow and help the women who need it the most.

All three are going to be rented houses. The Evers House will be having an open house on October 20th.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.