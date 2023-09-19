Freeport quarterback is this week’s Manuel and Thompson Player of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Now to our High School Football Player of the Week honor and the week 4 honor for that goes to Freeport quarterback Cameron Fernandez. The six-foot senior had himself a game against visiting Cottondale Friday. Fernandez hit on 17 of 28 passes for 386 yards and five touchdown passes. He also had 68 yards on 13 carries and a rushing touchdown, so six TD’s in total. All that helping to lead the Bulldogs to their first win of the season, the final in that game 42-36. So a big night all the way around for senior Cameron Fernandez, our high school player of the week!

