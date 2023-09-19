Freeport quarterback is this week’s Manuel and Thompson Player of the Week

By Scott Rossman
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Now to our High School Football Player of the Week honor and the week 4 honor for that goes to Freeport quarterback Cameron Fernandez. The six-foot senior had himself a game against visiting Cottondale Friday. Fernandez hit on 17 of 28 passes for 386 yards and five touchdown passes. He also had 68 yards on 13 carries and a rushing touchdown, so six TD’s in total. All that helping to lead the Bulldogs to their first win of the season, the final in that game 42-36. So a big night all the way around for senior Cameron Fernandez, our high school player of the week!

The Player of the Week is sponsored by Manuel and Thompson, Attorneys at Law.

