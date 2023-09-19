‘Hello, humans’: New Las Vegas attraction adding ‘life-like’ robots to interact with guests

The Sphere entertainment venue in Las Vegas is introducing ‘life-like’ robots to interact with...
The Sphere entertainment venue in Las Vegas is introducing ‘life-like’ robots to interact with guests.(Sphere Entertainment)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - The Sphere in Las Vegas is introducing “life-like” robots that will interact with guests at the venue.

According to the Sphere Entertainment Company, the robots are named Aura and they are described as the “world’s most advanced humanoid robots.”

The Aura robots will serve as the Sphere’s “spokesbots” and will permanently reside in the venue’s grand atrium.

“Hello, humans. While I understand the most complex concepts of math and science — you remain a mystery,” the Aura robot is quoted as saying. “Your emotions, your humor, and your relationship with technology require further study. So, you must visit me at Sphere. I am excited to meet you.”

According to Sphere Entertainment, five Aura robots will greet guests from the moment they enter, “putting their life-like facial expressions and mobility on full display.”

Developers say Aura can answer complex questions about the ground-breaking engineering and technology seen while visiting the Sphere.

“Aura’s role at Sphere marks a truly innovative application of robots, providing guests from around the globe with an opportunity to move into the future of entertainment and interact within a new technological frontier,” said David Dibble, CEO of MSG Ventures, a division of Sphere Entertainment.

The reported $1.8 billion performance venue is scheduled to debut on Sept. 29, when U2 takes the stage for the first concert to be held inside the Sphere.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bus took evasive action but was unable to avoid a collision.
Fatal crash involving truck, school bus
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says a 14-year-old boy shot and killed his mother,...
Sheriff: 14-year-old boy killed his mother, shot her boyfriend
The suspect is described as a heavy-set Hispanic male, approximately 5′10″, approximately 250...
Police looking for robbery suspect
Dunlay is reportedly sometimes confused, is on several medicines, and doesn’t have them with him.
Elderly man missing after leaving emergency room
Thousands of pounds of ground beef has been recalled for possible E. coli contamination.
58,000 pounds of ground beef recalled for possible E. coli contamination

Latest News

FILE - Defendant Billy Chemirmir lowers his mask as a state witness is asked to identify him...
Texas prisoner accused of killing 22 older women is slain by cellmate while serving life sentence
You could see more golf cart traffic in parts of Bay County.
Golf cart friendly ordinance
FILE — Lights illuminate Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England...
Witness said man was punched before he died at a New England Patriots game
Tailei Qi, the graduate student suspected in the fatal shooting of a University of North...
Suspect in University of North Carolina shooting is not competent for trial, his attorneys say