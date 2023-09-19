Hunter Biden to plead not guilty to firearms charges

FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July...
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Hunter Biden will plead not guilty to federal firearms charges filed after the collapse of a plea deal in a long-running federal investigation, his lawyers said Tuesday in court documents.

Biden is accused of lying about his drug use when he bought a firearm in October 2018, during a period when he has acknowledged struggling with addiction to crack cocaine. He is accused of keeping the gun for 11 days.

The three-count indictment from a special counsel overseeing the case came weeks after the proposed plea deal and puts the case on track toward a possible high-stakes trial as the 2024 election looms.

He is asking to enter the plea remotely via video conference, saying that would avoid the costs of Secret Service protection as he travels from his home in California to Delaware, as well as logistical challenges in Wilmington. Prosecutors are expected to oppose that request.

Hunter Biden has also been under investigation for his business dealings, and the special counsel has indicated that tax charges could be filed at some point in Washington or in California, where he lives.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bus took evasive action but was unable to avoid a collision.
Fatal crash involving truck, school bus
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says a 14-year-old boy shot and killed his mother,...
Sheriff: 14-year-old boy killed his mother, shot her boyfriend
The suspect is described as a heavy-set Hispanic male, approximately 5′10″, approximately 250...
Police looking for robbery suspect
Dunlay is reportedly sometimes confused, is on several medicines, and doesn’t have them with him.
Elderly man missing after leaving emergency room
Thousands of pounds of ground beef has been recalled for possible E. coli contamination.
58,000 pounds of ground beef recalled for possible E. coli contamination

Latest News

FILE - A view of the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., May 2, 2019. West...
West Point sued over using race as an admissions factor in the wake of landmark Supreme Court ruling
FILE - JoAnne Epps, Temple University Law School Dean, attends the premiere screening of WE...
Temple University says acting president dies after collapsing on stage
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to Canada’s Parliament about allegations linking...
India expels Canadian diplomat, escalating tensions after Trudeau accuses India in Sikh’s killing
5-year-old Joann Dehardt, of Prosperity, is serving up food hot off the grill at her new hot...
‘It’s a joy to come to work’: Woman opens hot dog stand at 85 years old