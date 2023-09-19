Monday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tonight is going to be the best night of the week ahead. Humidity levels will be low and it will be cool and comfortable overnight. Lows will fall into the mid 60s at the coast and near 60 inland. On Tuesday it will be sunny, warm and dry w/highs in the mid to upper 80s. The humidity will start to increase on Wednesday. That will mean a gradual increase in the AM lows. Right now rain chances for the coming week look pretty small and will be confined to the coast. Rain chances will be 20% Wednesday night into Thursday.

In the tropics Nigel poses on U.S. threat... an area coming off of Africa has a 70% chance to develop, but we have plenty of time to watch it. There is an area off the SE U.S. coast that has a 30% chance to develop, but it poses no threat to NWFL. Areas from NEFL, Georgia, South/North Carolina will want to watch it as we get into the coming weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

