Search for man who stole package off porch in Walton County continues

SEARCH FOR PORCH PIRATE IN WALTON
By Claire Jones
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Investigators at the Walton County Sheriff’s Office are searching more a man who stole a package off of a porch, and they want other residents to know how to avoid having the same thing happen to them.

Deputies said the man took the package from a home off of Breakers Street in the Watersound Origins area. The incident was caught on the victim’s Ring doorbell camera.

They said “porch pirating” is a random occurrence but tends to happen more often during the holidays when people have more packages delivered.

By utilizing camera video, deputies said they are often successful in solving crimes like this, and said they are confident they will find this perpetrator as well.

”We do have cameras, there are a lot of cameras everywhere,” WCSO Patrol Sergeant William Curtis said. “The sheriff’s office has access, obviously, to our camera systems. And the public does help, they will share their footage with us in most cases to help identify a subject. We’ve been pretty good at being able to narrow down who people are, and kind of lock them into a statement once we find them and try to say ‘hey, we know you were here. Here’s the camera footage to prove it.’”

Curtis also said it is important to look out for and protect one another from these types of crimes.

”Know your neighbors, know if your neighbor across the street has a package delivered and it’s been sitting out there for a little bit, go pick it up, maybe leave a note on the door, say ‘hey, your package was delivered, I have it across the street or next door.’ Just so you’re not having your stuff stay out there overnight,” he said.

Other ways you can protect yourself from having your items stolen:

  • Sign up for tracking alerts for all of your delivery orders
  • Request to have your packages signature-required
  • Install a camera system
  • Get packages delivered inside your home or garage
  • Ask the post office to hold your packages

If you recognize the person in the video or have any other information about the incident, please contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says a 14-year-old boy shot and killed his mother,...
Sheriff: 14-year-old boy killed his mother, shot her boyfriend
The thrift store is located at 509 East 23rd Street in Panama City.
Local non-profit opens thrift store in Panama City
The suspect is described as a heavy-set Hispanic male, approximately 5′10″, approximately 250...
Police looking for robbery suspect
2022 Fall Thunder Beach Rally
Autumn Thunder Beach Rally 2023 pausing major concerts
William Marts, 76, helped rescue the driver of an SUV and a little girl after the SUV crashed...
Man, 76, helps rescue 2 after car crashes through his fence and into his pool

Latest News

evers house
Evers House Almost loses only house, now they have multiple
SEARCH FOR PORCH PIRATE IN WALTON
SEARCH FOR PORCH PIRATE IN WALTON
Humidity values will be lower the next couple of days.
Monday Evening Forecast
Humidity values will be lower the next couple of days.
Monday Evening Forecast