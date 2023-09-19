TGI Friday’s in Panama City set to close

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City staple is set to close this month, according to restaurant officials.

After 23 years, Royal American Companies (RAC) announced on Tuesday that TGI Friday’s at 1022 W. 23rd Street would be closing on Sep. 25.

RAC says their employees were told on Sep. 12, and the decision to close was made after a “thorough evaluation of our franchise agreement and overall strength of the TGI Friday’s brand.”

RAC’s full statement is as follows:

“We told our employees on September 12th. Below is our statement which should confirm and further explain.

After 23 years of serving meals, creating cherished memories, and being part of the Panama City community, TGI Friday’s at 1022 W. 23rd Street regrets to announce its upcoming closure, effective September 25, 2023.

This difficult decision was made after a thorough evaluation of our franchise agreement and the overall strength of the TGI Friday’s brand. It is with mixed emotions that we share this news, as we have been deeply honored to be a part of the Panama City dining landscape for over two decades. This closure does not reflect the dedication and hard work of our exceptional management and staff.

We’ve extended opportunities for our impacted team members to explore new roles within our system of companies. We value the relationships we’ve built with our valued guests, partners, and vendors and the memories we’ve created together. Your support has been invaluable to us.”

