TGI Friday’s in Panama City set to close

"This difficult decision was made after a thorough evaluation of our franchise agreement and...
"This difficult decision was made after a thorough evaluation of our franchise agreement and the overall strength of the TGI Friday’s brand," RAC said in their statement.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City staple is set to close this month, according to restaurant officials.

After 23 years, Royal American Companies (RAC) announced on Tuesday that TGI Friday’s at 1022 W. 23rd Street would be closing on Sep. 25.

RAC says their employees were told on Sep. 12, and the decision to close was made after a “thorough evaluation of our franchise agreement and overall strength of the TGI Friday’s brand.”

RAC’s full statement is as follows:

“We told our employees on September 12th. Below is our statement which should confirm and further explain.

After 23 years of serving meals, creating cherished memories, and being part of the Panama City community, TGI Friday’s at 1022 W. 23rd Street regrets to announce its upcoming closure, effective September 25, 2023.

This difficult decision was made after a thorough evaluation of our franchise agreement and the overall strength of the TGI Friday’s brand. It is with mixed emotions that we share this news, as we have been deeply honored to be a part of the Panama City dining landscape for over two decades. This closure does not reflect the dedication and hard work of our exceptional management and staff.

We’ve extended opportunities for our impacted team members to explore new roles within our system of companies. We value the relationships we’ve built with our valued guests, partners, and vendors and the memories we’ve created together. Your support has been invaluable to us.”

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bus took evasive action but was unable to avoid a collision.
Fatal crash involving truck, school bus
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says a 14-year-old boy shot and killed his mother,...
Sheriff: 14-year-old boy killed his mother, shot her boyfriend
The suspect is described as a heavy-set Hispanic male, approximately 5′10″, approximately 250...
Police looking for robbery suspect
Dunlay is reportedly sometimes confused, is on several medicines, and doesn’t have them with him.
Elderly man missing after leaving emergency room
William Marts, 76, helped rescue the driver of an SUV and a little girl after the SUV crashed...
Man, 76, helps rescue 2 after car crashes through his fence and into his pool

Latest News

The Panama City Symphony Season opens a month earlier than ever before.
The Panama City Symphony Orchestra kicks off its season
Mark your calendars for our Christmas with a Purpose event.
Vendors needed for Christmas with a Purpose
Mark your calendars for our Christmas With a Purpose event.
Christmas With A Purpose
Sept. 19 is National Voter Registration Day
Voter Registration Day: where to register in Bay County