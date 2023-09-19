Vendors needed for Christmas with a Purpose

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mark your calendars! Rooms with a Purpose is at it again bringing joy and inspiration to all with Christmas with a Purpose.

This holiday spectacular kicks off Friday, October 20, with an evening VIP event to show special thanks to all volunteers. Then, the fun continues on Saturday, October 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Admission to shop around with everything from spooky thrills to jolly holiday finds is only the price of one canned good per person or one new toy to donate.

In order to support the visions and efforts that Rooms with a Purpose brings to families in need, vendor applications are now open.

If interested in applying, contact Sherry Melton at (850) 257-3416 or roomswithapurpose@gmail.com.

This year the event is taking place at The Krewe of St. Andrews Event Center, and don’t miss pictures with Santa from Adventure Is Out There Photography!

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bus took evasive action but was unable to avoid a collision.
Fatal crash involving truck, school bus
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says a 14-year-old boy shot and killed his mother,...
Sheriff: 14-year-old boy killed his mother, shot her boyfriend
The suspect is described as a heavy-set Hispanic male, approximately 5′10″, approximately 250...
Police looking for robbery suspect
Dunlay is reportedly sometimes confused, is on several medicines, and doesn’t have them with him.
Elderly man missing after leaving emergency room
William Marts, 76, helped rescue the driver of an SUV and a little girl after the SUV crashed...
Man, 76, helps rescue 2 after car crashes through his fence and into his pool

Latest News

The Panama City Symphony Season opens a month earlier than ever before.
The Panama City Symphony Orchestra kicks off its season
Mark your calendars for our Christmas With a Purpose event.
Christmas With A Purpose
Sept. 19 is National Voter Registration Day
Voter Registration Day: where to register in Bay County
BUS FATALITY
BUS FATALITY