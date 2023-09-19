Vendors needed for Christmas with a Purpose

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mark your calendars! Rooms with a Purpose is at it again bringing joy and inspiration to all with Christmas with a Purpose.

This holiday spectacular kicks off Friday, October 20, with an evening VIP event to show special thanks to all volunteers. Then, the fun continues on Saturday, October 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Admission to shop around with everything from spooky thrills to jolly holiday finds is only the price of one canned good per person or one new toy to donate.

In order to support the visions and efforts that Rooms with a Purpose brings to families in need, vendor applications are now open.

If interested in applying, contact Sherry Melton at (850) 257-3416 or roomswithapurpose@gmail.com.

This year the event is taking place at The Krewe of St. Andrews Event Center, and don’t miss pictures with Santa from Adventure Is Out There Photography!

