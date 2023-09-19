Voter Registration Day: where to register in Bay County

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, There are places locally in Bay County to register to vote on Tues. Sept. 19 or to update your address.

The hours to register Tues. are 10 am until 2 p.m. at the following locations:

In Lynn Haven, you can register at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, located at: 2310 FL Hwy 77 Suite 350.

In Southport, you can register at Tractor Supply, located at: 6922 FL Hwy 77.

In Youngstown, at Mid-South Lumber. located at: 12904 US-231.

In Mexico Beach, at Ace Hardware, located at: 38004 US-98

In Panama City Beach, there are two locations: at Innovations Financial Credit Union, located at: 910 Thomas Dr.

and the Panama City Beach Library, located at: 12500 Hutchinson Blvd

In Panama City, there are three locations: Tractor Supply, located at: 6450 FL Hwy 22.

Ace Home and Garden of Panama City, located at: 3911 15th St,

Innovations Financial Credit Union, located at: 1038 Harrison Ave

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.