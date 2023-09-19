Walton Co. Sheriff’s Office teams up with local organization to help families in need

It's a busy week for the Walton County Sheriff's Office. They have teamed up with a local organization to help families in the community.
By Claire Jones
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As many parents know, caring for young children can be costly. The National Diaper Bank Network reports one of three families struggle to provide enough diapers to keep their child clean, dry, and healthy.

To meet the needs of the community, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has teamed up with Caring & Sharing of South Walton to encourage residents to donate new diapers and wipes by holding their second annual diaper drive.

Representatives Caring & Sharing of South Walton said they serve hundreds of families each month, and a large fraction of those families are in need of diapers. The goal of the drive is to collect at least six months’ worth of diapers to be passed out through the organization.

”We don’t want families having to choose between buying their child diapers and buying groceries. Or buying their child diapers and paying a light bill,” Carly Barnes, executive director of Caring & Sharing of South Walton, said. “We want to make sure they have what they need so they can refocus their finances elsewhere.”

Donations can be dropped off at the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Santa Rosa Beach station for their Pack the Patrol Car effort between September 18-24th. Staff said the diaper sizes most in need are sizes 4, 5, and 6.

Staff at Caring & Sharing of South Walton said they are always accepting donations.

It's a busy week for the Walton County Sheriff's Office. They have teamed up with a local...
