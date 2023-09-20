Bay County Commissioners pass ‘golf cart friendly’ ordinance

Golf carts are a popular mode of transportation in parts of Bay County.
Golf carts are a popular mode of transportation in parts of Bay County.(WMBF News)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You could see more golf cart traffic in parts of Bay County.

Some neighborhoods can now designate their roads as “golf cart friendly.”

County commissioners approved an ordinance on it Tuesday. If a neighborhood wants golf cart traffic, residents first have to reach out to the county commission. Officials will then help them get through the red tape.

“We’d have to go through traffic, get with the Sheriff for safety concerns, current speed limits in that neighborhood, or wherever that may be,” Commissioner Tommy Hamm said. “Then, of course, Facilities would make some signs and go out and put up signs.”

The ordinance went into effect Tuesday. Commissioners said they may revisit aspects of it later. One includes permitting driving golf carts at night.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bus took evasive action but was unable to avoid a collision.
Fatal crash involving truck, school bus
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says a 14-year-old boy shot and killed his mother,...
Sheriff: 14-year-old boy killed his mother, shot her boyfriend
The suspect is described as a heavy-set Hispanic male, approximately 5′10″, approximately 250...
Police looking for robbery suspect
Dunlay is reportedly sometimes confused, is on several medicines, and doesn’t have them with him.
Elderly man missing after leaving emergency room
Thousands of pounds of ground beef has been recalled for possible E. coli contamination.
58,000 pounds of ground beef recalled for possible E. coli contamination

Latest News

Mobile home generic
Older mobile homes in Bay County have stricter home inspections
At Tuesday's commission meeting members passed an emergency ordinance to screen vendors...
Older condos subject to stricter regulations in unincorporated Bay County
A man was caught and put into custody after allegedly shooting another man and fleeing in Fort...
POLICE: Fort Walton Beach man arrested after shooting another driver
Anyone who missed the event can register by visiting the Supervisor of Elections' website.
Bay County Supervisor of Elections encourages residents to register