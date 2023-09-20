Bay County Commissioners pass ‘golf cart friendly’ ordinance

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You could see more golf cart traffic in parts of Bay County.

Some neighborhoods can now designate their roads as “golf cart friendly.”

County commissioners approved an ordinance on it Tuesday. If a neighborhood wants golf cart traffic, residents first have to reach out to the county commission. Officials will then help them get through the red tape.

“We’d have to go through traffic, get with the Sheriff for safety concerns, current speed limits in that neighborhood, or wherever that may be,” Commissioner Tommy Hamm said. “Then, of course, Facilities would make some signs and go out and put up signs.”

The ordinance went into effect Tuesday. Commissioners said they may revisit aspects of it later. One includes permitting driving golf carts at night.

