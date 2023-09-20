Bay County Supervisor of Elections encourages residents to register

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Are you ready for election season?

Tuesday was National Voter Registration Day.

“We do have elections coming up in 2024, so we’re hoping voters get out and get ready to vote,” said Bay County Deputy Supervisor of Elections Nina Ward.

In Bay County, elections officials aimed to make it easy on voters by having ten locations for the event.

At those locations, voters could register, update their addresses and signatures, as well as change party affiliations if they wanted to.

It’s part of a national initiative to make sure everyone is prepared for the upcoming elections.

Another important thing to do on National Voter Registration Day is request a vote-by-mail ballot if that’s how you’re planning to vote.

It’s especially important this year, as everyone’s vote-by-mail ballot requests require an update.

“At the beginning of 2023, everyone’s vote-by-mail request expired. So if you do want to vote by mail, we want to encourage you to go ahead now, call our office, get your request in, go on our website, and make sure that you’re ready to go for 2024.”

If you missed Tuesday’s event, you can still register up to 29 days before each election.

Florida primaries are next March, with the national election following in November.

To register, call 850-784-6100 or visit the Bay County Supervisor of Elections website here.

