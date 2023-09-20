Bay County’s millage rate increases by one mill

Bay County Commissioners held a special meeting Sept. 19 to pass the budget and millage rate for FY 2024.(WJHG)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County’s millage rate is officially increasing for the first time in 10 years. Commissioners held a special meeting Tuesday evening to pass the Fiscal Year 2024 millage rate and budget.

The county’s General Fund millage rate is going up by one mill. So, come October 1st, the rate will be set at 5.43 mills. The millage rate represents the amount of property tax charged per every $1,000 worth of property value.

Commissioners said uncontrollable situations are causing the increase. NewsChannel 7 was told inflation, recent state legislation, and an uptick in public safety costs are a few variables.

“We did absolutely everything we could do to keep costs down and to not raise the millage rate because that’s the last thing we wanted to do,” Commissioner Bill Dozier said. “But, having no other choice, we only raised it to what we had to raise it to. We’re not raising money to just frivolously spend the money. We’re raising this millage so we can keep our head above water.”

County officials said the increase will generate $20 million annually for the county. The total budget for 2024 is close to $561 million.

