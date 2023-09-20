Bay District Schools sends out safety reminder

Bay District Schools sent out a mass message to parents and guardians about a safety reminder.
Bay District Schools sent out a mass message to parents and guardians about a safety reminder.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools sent out a mass message to parents and guardians about a safety reminder.

The full statement is as follows:

“Parents/Guardians: This is Bay District Schools with an important safety reminder. Please DO NOT drop your children off at school in any location other than the school’s designated pick-up/drop-off location. We have already had two or three serious incidents involving pedestrians and cars this school year, and all could have been avoided if students were dropped off in the correct locations. We do not want another student to be hurt on the way to, or from, school, and we need your help. We know waiting in traffic can be cumbersome, but we urge you to be patient and to follow the school’s designated drop-off and pick-up procedures and locations for the safety of your students and the safety of all students. Thank you, in advance, for your prompt attention to this very important safety reminder.”

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bus took evasive action but was unable to avoid a collision.
Fatal crash involving truck, school bus
"This difficult decision was made after a thorough evaluation of our franchise agreement and...
TGI Friday’s in Panama City set to close
Thousands of pounds of ground beef has been recalled for possible E. coli contamination.
58,000 pounds of ground beef recalled for possible E. coli contamination
An investigation is underway.
Body found near gas station in Panama City Beach
Minor High School band director
Body cam shows high school band director’s arrest after football game

Latest News

BDS Wednesday: Meet a school board member
BDS Wednesday: Meet a school board member
The Return of Fright Nights in Downtown Panama City.
The Return of Fright Nights in Downtown Panama City
Adopt a pet today!
Shelter Spotlight with Lynn Haven Animal Shelter
Adopt a pet today!
Shelter Spotlight