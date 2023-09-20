Bay District Schools sends out safety reminder

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools sent out a mass message to parents and guardians about a safety reminder.

The full statement is as follows:

“Parents/Guardians: This is Bay District Schools with an important safety reminder. Please DO NOT drop your children off at school in any location other than the school’s designated pick-up/drop-off location. We have already had two or three serious incidents involving pedestrians and cars this school year, and all could have been avoided if students were dropped off in the correct locations. We do not want another student to be hurt on the way to, or from, school, and we need your help. We know waiting in traffic can be cumbersome, but we urge you to be patient and to follow the school’s designated drop-off and pick-up procedures and locations for the safety of your students and the safety of all students. Thank you, in advance, for your prompt attention to this very important safety reminder.”

