Body found near gas station in Panama City Beach

By Jessica Foster and Mel Zosh
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A body was found near the AMI gas station on the west end of Panama City Beach. This is across the street from the Summer Breeze neighborhood on Panama City Beach Parkway.

Police tell us an investigation is taking place, but they won’t release any other details.

This is a developing story. Stay with WJHG on air and online for more information.

