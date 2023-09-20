Cottondale junior running back flies into our Play of the Week honor

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Now to Sonic Play of the Week. That turned in by Cottondale junior running back Jocarian Garrett in the game at Freeport Friday. He gets the inside handoff at the Hornets 20, finds a narrow crease up the middle, cuts it towards the far sideline and we freeze it there, you can see 7 blue jerseys in pursuit, three with a good angle on Garrett, but as we roll it again, you’ll see number ten just blows everybody away. On the way to an 80 yard score. Freeport would win the game by 6, but Cottondale’s Jocarian Garrett gets our Play of the Week!

