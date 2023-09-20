Cottondale junior running back flies into our Play of the Week honor

By Scott Rossman
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Now to Sonic Play of the Week. That turned in by Cottondale junior running back Jocarian Garrett in the game at Freeport Friday. He gets the inside handoff at the Hornets 20, finds a narrow crease up the middle, cuts it towards the far sideline and we freeze it there, you can see 7 blue jerseys in pursuit, three with a good angle on Garrett, but as we roll it again, you’ll see number ten just blows everybody away. On the way to an 80 yard score. Freeport would win the game by 6, but Cottondale’s Jocarian Garrett gets our Play of the Week!

Newschannel 7′s Play of the Week is sponsored by Sonic!

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bus took evasive action but was unable to avoid a collision.
Fatal crash involving truck, school bus
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says a 14-year-old boy shot and killed his mother,...
Sheriff: 14-year-old boy killed his mother, shot her boyfriend
The suspect is described as a heavy-set Hispanic male, approximately 5′10″, approximately 250...
Police looking for robbery suspect
Dunlay is reportedly sometimes confused, is on several medicines, and doesn’t have them with him.
Elderly man missing after leaving emergency room
Thousands of pounds of ground beef has been recalled for possible E. coli contamination.
58,000 pounds of ground beef recalled for possible E. coli contamination

Latest News

Student Athlete of the Week
Bay’s Bowman is this week’s Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week
Player of the Week
Freeport quarterback is this week’s Manuel and Thompson Player of the Week
Sierra Burris getting family help with Bay volleyball program
Volleyball mother/daughter coaching duo leading Bay
Blountstown Volleyball Off to the Best Start to a Season Since 2018
Blountstown Volleyball Off to the Best Start to a Season Since 2018