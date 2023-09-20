Man arrested on sexual abuse charges

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Chipley man is facing charges after deputies say he sexually abused a juvenile.

Investigators with Washington County Sheriff’s Office say 55-year-old Calvin Arthur Long forced a 12-year-old into a sexual act.

Long was arrested and charged with sexual battery and lewd and lascivious behavior of a victim 12 years or older, but younger than 16 years of age.

He’s currently being held on $150,000 bond.

