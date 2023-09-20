Moisture on the rise for NWFL today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with mainly clear skies out. But not far off into the Gulf to our south are showers and thunderstorms off an old stalled out front that will try to drift north toward our coast later today. It’s possible to catch a stray shower or storm today on the coast, a very small chance inland.

Otherwise, it’s pleasantly warm out this morning on the coast near 70 degrees to very comfy low to mid 60s for some inland near Crestview. While it’s still less humid for all early on this morning, humidity and warmth will return on a more southeasterly wind today.

Temperatures will feel warmer this afternoon with a stickier feel. Highs today top out in the upper 80s but feels like temperatures return to the low to maybe mid 90s.

Clouds will increase into the midday and afternoon and a few stray showers attempt to move onto the coast. It shouldn’t be overbearing rain since the increasing moisture is trying to overcome our drier setup from the past few days. That will help with some of the heat in the afternoon. The peak of daytime heating will likely be in the midday around lunchtime.

Easterly flow keeps our Thursday moisture rich and humid. That will lead toward a chance for a pop-up shower off the warm waters of the Gulf in the morning for the coast to a stray inland chance in the midday or afternoon.

An area of low pressure develops off the Southeast US Coast in the Atlantic at the end of the week. The counterclockwise flow around this low will help to draw in some drier air for NWFL into late Friday and the weekend. We’ll get back to pleasantly cool mornings and warm afternoons under sunshine through the end of the week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with clouds increasing into the midday and a stray shower can’t be ruled out, especially for the coast. Highs today reach the upper 80s with a stickier feel. Your 7 Day Forecast has a spotty rain chance returning on Thursday before humidity goes back on the decline into Friday and the upcoming weekend.

