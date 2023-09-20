Older condos subject to stricter regulations in unincorporated Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Condos in unincorporated Bay County now have stricter standards.

County commissioners approved a mandatory structural inspection ordinance at Tuesday’s meeting. It’s similar to an ordinance in South Florida that was passed after the Surfside Condo collapse that killed 98 people.

Condos more than three stories tall and at least 25 years old will be visually inspected. Engineers will then do further testing if they spot problems.

Officials said condos could lose their certificate of occupancy if they don’t comply.

“Obviously what happened in South Florida was very distressing with what happened with the Surfside building,” Bay County Deputy Attorney Brian Leebrick said. “But, we know from prior experience that Bay County has a lot of condominiums that are on the Gulf and could have structural issues.”

Condos need to be inspected every 10 years.

The ordinance went into effect Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.