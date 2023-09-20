Older mobile homes in Bay County have stricter home inspections
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Used mobile homes in Bay County are now forced to follow stricter guidelines.
County commissioners passed a used mobile home placement ordinance Tuesday morning. It requires mobile homes that are 10 years old or older to pass an inspection report. Commissioners said mobile homes that require $15,000 worth of repairs are not permitted on lots until they’re fixed.
NewsChannel 7 was told the goal is to make the county look more well-kept.
