Older mobile homes in Bay County have stricter home inspections

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Used mobile homes in Bay County are now forced to follow stricter guidelines.

County commissioners passed a used mobile home placement ordinance Tuesday morning. It requires mobile homes that are 10 years old or older to pass an inspection report. Commissioners said mobile homes that require $15,000 worth of repairs are not permitted on lots until they’re fixed.

NewsChannel 7 was told the goal is to make the county look more well-kept.

