POLICE: Fort Walton Beach man arrested after shooting another driver

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was caught and put into custody after allegedly shooting another man and fleeing in Fort Walton Beach Tuesday, according to a report from the Fort Walton Beach Police Department.

Police said they were called to the scene in the area of Brooks Bridge on Highway 98, just east of the intersection of Perry Avenue, around 1:20 p.m.

Police said two cars, a white Ford Mustang and a red Volkswagen Passat, were “involved in an altercation.” They said the driver of the mustang, William Killingswoth, 39, from Fort Walton Beach, shot at the other driver, Devon Chaverst, 30, multiple times.

Authorities reported Chaverst was shot once and taken to a local hospital. They said as of Tuesday afternoon, Chaverst was in stable condition.

Police said Killingswoth fled after the shooting, but was later found by authorities and was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and discharging firearm in public.

