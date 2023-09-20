The Return of Fright Nights in Downtown Panama City

Return of Fright Nights in Downtown Panama City
By Allison Baker
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Fright Nights: Seven Spectres, the immersive haunted experience put together by the Bay Arts Alliance is returning to Downtown Panama City this year.

The event will be taking place at the Panama City Center for the Arts.

Fright Nights features the story of the Raven Queen and this year Jayson Kretzer, the Executive Director of the Bay Arts Alliance, says they are taking a deeper dive into her story.

The chilling experience will begin on Friday, October 13. According to Krezter, they will only be doing presale time slots only. There will also be a virtual cue.

Those interested in joining the team or how to get tickets can learn more by visiting FrightNightsPanamaCity.com

