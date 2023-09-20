Shelter Spotlight with Lynn Haven Animal Shelter

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As fall not-so-quickly approaches, cozy season is closing in, and it seems like a perfect time for a new furry edition to the family. All packed and ready to go, Cierra is just waiting to fill that position.

Cortney Turner with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter explained the adoption process and encouraged viewers to come down to the shelter. Anyone interested in adopting can visit with the animals and even have a meet and greet with other pets in the home.

