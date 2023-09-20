Tuesday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a nice night tonight, but not as cool as it was when it was Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the 60s. On Wednesday we will see more clouds and more humidity. There will be a chance of some showers mainly near the coast. Highs will reach the upper 80s in the afternoon. That same forecast will hold for Thursday before drier weather returns with a drop in the humidity again Thursday night into the Friday. The humidity will gradually return through the weekend and into next week. So other than a small chance of coastal showers Wednesday and Thursday it will be mostly dry for the coming week.

In the tropics we are watching an area coming off Africa that has a 70% chance of development. Nigel is in the middle of the Atlantic, but poses no threat to the U.S. Off the east coast of Florida an area of low pressure could develop as it moves up the east coast. Right now the chances of development are 30%. It poses no threat us in NWFL.

