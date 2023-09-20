Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Clouds are subsiding as we had into the rest of this evening and into our overnights with low temperatures dropping into the upper 60′s. A 20% chance of showers is forecast as we go into the day tomorrow with the majority of showers staying along the coast. Lower humidity returns Friday for a pleasant weekend with high temperatures in the upper 80′s throughout the week.

