Body found identified as missing man

No foul play is suspected.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The body found on the north side of Back Beach Road on Wednesday has been identified.

On Thursday, Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced the body found in the field near the Summer Breeze subdivision was 68-year-old missing person, David Dunlay.

Dunlay was reported missing on Sep. 4, and deputies say he was wearing the same he was seen wearing when he went missing.

Dunlay was reportedly last seen leaving Breakfast Point Emergency Room just past noon. Investigators say his medical bracelet and discharge papers were found in his pockets.

No foul play is suspected.

