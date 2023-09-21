Busy PCB lifeguard season leads to 200+ rescues

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One of the hottest beach destinations in the South encountered plenty of foot traffic in 2023.

Panama City Beach lifeguards reported 233 rescues, 2,526 public assists, and around 170,000 preventative actions were made this year. More than one million public contacts were also made. They also told NewsChannel 7 that nine drownings occurred in the city. One of those drownings took place on a guarded beach.

“A public assist is where a lifeguard took some kind of action, some kind of proactive action to prevent a rescue,” Beach Safety Director Daryl Paul said.

Beach lifeguards weren’t the only ones performing safety measures.

Bay County Commissioners put forth a number of ordinances and initiatives. County officials said Commissioner Clair Pease helped lead that charge.

“Commissioner Pease was appointed earlier in the year, and she came in and made a huge effort at beach safety,” Bay County Communications Director Valerie Sale said. “Particularly later in the summer when we started to have some problems with tourists running into issues there, she led the charge in building 500 signs that were placed at the edge of the water.”

Sale said code enforcement officers also helped inform the public about beach ordinances.

“Our code enforcement officers were stopping and talking and also writing those citations when that was necessary.”

It’s a shared goal to keep everyone safe.

The Beach Safety Director said he hopes to have 25 seasonal lifeguards and eight full-time lifeguards for next year’s season. There were 15 seasonal and seven full-time this year.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.