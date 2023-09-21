The Conquer Chiari Walk Across America event

The Conquer Chiari Walk Across America Event
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thursday on Newschannel 7 at 4, Cheyenne Payne from the Conquer Chiari Foundation stopped by to tell us all about their upcoming awareness walk.

The family friendly event will be held Saturday, September 23rd at 9 a.m. in Freeport.

The event will go towards bringing awareness to Chiari Malformation, a serious neurological disorder where the bottom part of the brain, the cerebellum, descends out of the skull and crowds the spinal cord, putting pressure on both the brain and spine and causing many symptoms.

To learn more about the disorder and how you can get involved in the event, please watch the video attached.

The Conquer Chiari Walk Across America Event
The Conquer Chiari Walk Across America Event
